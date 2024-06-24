After shooting outside Sole in downtown Augusta, here's a look at 911 calls to the restaurant

A window is boarded over at Sole Augusta on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

Following an officer-involved shooting June 8 in front of Sole restaurant in downtown Augusta, locals may be wondering about their safety near the eatery and downtown.

During the multi-block shootout, three people were shot at separate downtown locations, The Chronicle reported. Deputies found numerous shell casings and weapons near Sole and in the center median on Broad Street.

However, an Augusta Chronicle review of city 911 records shows there were only about two dozen calls to Sole restaurant, located at 1033 Broad St., over the last three years.

Of the 25 calls, eight were medical calls, seven were disturbance or suspicious person calls, six were theft or fraud calls, and four were traffic or fire alarm related calls.

The number of 911 calls to Sole are also steadily declining, with fewer calls each year.

10 calls in 2023

13 calls in 2022

4 calls in 2024 (to date)

A review of Mayor Garnett Johnson's emails revealed the Richmond County Sheriff's Office's plan to pay deputies double overtime to work downtown patrols from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays, according to previous reporting.

The intention of the increased patrolling downtown is to decrease criminal activity after business hours, The Chronicle reported.

At Sole in particular, records show only nine of the 25 911 calls that came in over the last three years occurred during the 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. timeframe.

Of those nine calls, four were medical calls, four were disturbance or suspicious person calls, and one was a traffic call, according to records.

All but one of the medical calls that came in during that timeframe involved alcohol or drugs, with the other involving a 25 year-old man "getting knocked out," according to call for service reports.

FILE - Garden City Social on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024.

Comparing Broad Street bars, restaurants

Crime at Sole restaurant pales in comparison to Garden City Social, a bar also located on Broad Street.

In March 2024, The Chronicle reported deputies responded to more than 130 911 calls at Garden City Social over the last four years, with drugs and sexual assaults being some of the most frequent types of calls.

Here's a breakdown of the 132 calls for service to Garden City Social:

Suspicious person/vehicle calls: 38

Disturbance calls: 77

Domestic violence calls: 2

Sexual assault calls: 9

Weapons calls: 1

Drug calls: 5

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Few 911 calls to Sole restaurant in downtown Augusta over three years