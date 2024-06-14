Shooting outside downtown Columbus nightclub kills 2, reports say
At least three people died in separate shootings overnight, including one that happened outside a downtown Columbus nightclub.
A Columbus police dispatcher said paramedics took at least two people to area hospitals and one person was pronounced dead at the scene of a shooting that happened at 1:45 a.m. Friday outside the Avalon Dance Club at 205 N. 5th Street.
WCMH-TV reported that one of the club shooting victims died at the hospital, but Columbus police did not respond immediately to requests for further information.
WSYX reports that another person died in a second shooting that happened on Refugee Road about the same time as the shooting outside the nightclub.
There are no suspects in either shooting, according to reports.
