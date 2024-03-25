​Shooting outside Baton Rouge convenience store leaves one man dead

​BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man is dead following a shooting Sunday afternoon at a Baton Rouge convenience store.

Baton Rouge Police have identified the victim as 22-year-old Jeffery Doutrive.

Police say the shooting happened on Sunday afternoon in the parking lot of the Save More Market on Nicholson Drive.

Doutrive was transported to a local hospital where he died because of his injuries.

Police say the motive for the shooting is unknown, but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone having information relative to this shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

