Shooting outside apartment complex sends Spokane Falls Community College into lockdown

Jun. 14—A shooting outside a Catholic Charities Eastern Washington apartment complex sent Spokane Falls Community College into lockdown Friday.

Officers responded to several reports of shots fired at about 2:45 p.m. in the 1900 block of North Holy Names Court, according to Spokane Police Department spokeswoman Julie Humphreys.

Catholic Charities said in a statement police were called to the Mother Teresa Haven complex, 1920 N. Holy Names Court, for the shooting. The facility also went into lockdown.

"Our first priority is the safety of our staff and residents," Ann Marie Byrd, executive director of Catholic Charities Foundation, wrote in a statement. "Out of abundance of caution, nearby housing units including Sisters Haven and Rising Strong were locked down until more information was known."

Humphreys said police believe a couple people or groups of people had an argument in the parking lot area, shots were fired and both parties ran away. At least one person ran into a wooded area between the apartments and the Spokane River.

There were no suspects or gunshot victims located as of about 4 p.m., Humphreys said.

She said K-9, SWAT members and a drone were used to search the area. Several apartment residents watched the police activity from their balconies and sidewalks.

Kamren Curtis, an apartment resident, said he was inside his unit when he heard what sounded like two guns firing. He then heard a woman screaming and saw a vehicle pull into the area.

Curtis said a red car was struck by gunfire. He said he came outside to see if he could help, but everyone was gone.

Curtis said he was worried because children typically play outside the complex.

"I'm just glad no one was out here at that time," Curtis said.

Spokane police told SFCC officials they were looking for one of the shooters in the area of the college campus and recommended the school go into a lockdown to make sure employees were safe, said Jeff Bunch, communications director at Community Colleges of Spokane.

He said campus security executed the lockdown at about 3 p.m., and the school sent a series of messages to students, staff and faculty.

Bunch said staff and faculty were allowed to leave campus buildings at about 5 p.m., but the lockdown technically remained in place Friday night.

A limited number of staff and faculty members were on campus Friday because there were no classes, Bunch said. Graduation was Friday night at The Podium in Spokane.

Byrd wrote the nonprofit provided counseling and support for residents.

"We are grateful to the SPD for their quick and thorough response and are thankful no one was injured," she wrote.