Shooting at Orange City RV resort leaves 1 injured

A man was shot in the shoulder Wednesday morning at an RV resort near Orange City, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.

The suspected shooter was taken into custody shortly after the shooting, deputies said.

The shooting occurred at the Luna Sands RV Resort at 1440 E. Minnesota Ave. near Orange City, according to a sheriff's office social media post sent out around 7:30 a.m.

The victim was shot in the shoulder by a neighbor. He was alert and talking when he was taken to the hospital, deputies said.

