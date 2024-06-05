Shooting not random, Miamisburg police say after man shot in leg

Jun. 5—A 33-year-old man was shot in the upper leg Wednesday morning in Miamisburg.

The shooting is not random, and the shooter and gunshot victim are known to each other, according to a statement from the Miamisburg Police Department.

Police were dispatched around 4:30 a.m. to the area of Sixth and Buckeye streets on a report that a person had been shot.

Officers found the gunshot victim walking in the area of Central Avenue near Third Street, and medics took him to Kettering Health Main Campus with an injury that was not life-threatening, police said.

The police department is asking for residents to check security video for any persons on foot, or for a silver SUV, between 4 and 5 a.m. in the areas of the 500 and 600 blocks of Pearl, Buckeye and Maple streets.