Shooting near University of Minnesota campus injures man

The scene of the shooting near the University of Minnesota campus.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A 21-year-old man was injured after a shooting near the University of Minnesota (U of M) campus Saturday evening.

According to the University of Minnesota Police Department, just before 7 p.m., officers responded to reports of several shots fired near the intersection of Washington Avenue Southeast and Walnut Avenue Southeast.

At the scene, officers found a 21-year-old man with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The man is not part of the U of M community.

Authorities say four suspects were seen fleeing the area in a gray Dodge Charger. The suspects are in their teens to early 20s.

U of M police is currently looking for the suspects' car, and is investigating the case. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact them at 612-624-COPS.