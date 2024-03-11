Shooting near Snedigar Sportsplex in Chandler kills teen, injures 2

Chandler police said a shooting Sunday night at a park left two teenagers injured and one dead.

All three teenagers were between 16 and 17 years old, police said.

At about 9 p.m., Chandler Police Department received calls of an apparent shooting near the northwest side of Snedigar Sportsplex near Alma School Road and Chandler Heights Road.

Responding officers found evidence of a shooting and three minors with gunshot wounds, according to police in a news release. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chandler detectives believed the shooting occurred between two groups that knew each other and was an isolated incident, but that no suspect had been identified.

"There is no present danger to the public," stated police the news release Monday afternoon.

Police said the incident was ongoing.

For information regarding the investigation of the shooting, the public was directed to contact the Chandler police at 480-782-4230 or Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 1 teen dead, 2 injured in shooting near Snedigar Sportsplex in Chandler