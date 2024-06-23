Shooting near Sacramento In-N-Out leaves victim in critical condition

(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened near an In-N-Out fast food restaurant on Saturday night.

Around 10 p.m., SCSO said it responded to the area of Alta Arden Expressway and found a person with at least one gunshot wound.

Sacramento police respond to shooting on Arden, avoid area

“We had our victim who was in a car, approached by another vehicle,” said SCSO Sgt. Amar Gandhi. “Apparently, there was some dialogue between the two. And then from there, the suspect shot our victim. And from there fled off.”

Gandhi said the victim was able to continue driving for a short distance, before coming to a stop near the Cheese Cake Factory. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.