Shooting near Harborview community pool rattles neighborhood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An argument at the Harborview community pool led to gunfire and an Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) investigation.

No one was hurt, but neighbors said that they are concerned for their safety. Surveillance cameras captured the alleged suspect running away from the scene. Neighbors said that Haborview is typically a quiet neighborhood.

Resident Mickey Weaver could be seen on a Ring doorbell camera trying to get into her home for shelter.

“I just got out of my car and I thought I heard fireworks. It was just a loud noise,” Weaver said. “I’m not used to gunshots, so I thought it was fireworks. I assumed everyone heard it.”

MNPD said that it started as an argument at the community pool. The suspect reportedly said that a group of people swimming were being too loud. That’s when investigators said that he left and came back with a gun.

In the meantime, the group left the pool area, but the suspect caught up to them. Then, investigators said that the suspect shot into the victims’ car and ran off. It appeared that nobody was struck by gunfire. Chad Bobo lives in the area and hopes to represent it soon.

“Every time I’ve come here, people are out walking and there area kids playing in the pool,” Bobo said. “They wave. I have never had an issue with anyone in this community.”

He added that he hopes the shooter is brought to justice. Witnesses said the suspect is a young black man wearing a gray sweat suit. Neighbors claimed they’d never seen him before.

