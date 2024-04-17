Shooting near Edison High sends 18-year-old to hospital after a disturbance, cops say

An 18-year-old was shot multiple times Tuesday afternoon near Edison High in Fresno.

Officers responded to the shooting just after 3 p.m. at the 500 block of East California Avenue after multiple 911 calls came in. Police said the ShotSpotter electronic activation picked up nine rounds.

Officers arrived and found the victim with two gunshot wounds to the upper body and once in the lower body, Sgt. Diana Trueba Vega said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is listed in critical but stable condition.

Detectives learned that there was a disturbance that happened across the street, north of Edison. The disturbance didn’t happen on the campus, Trueba Vega said.

She said during the disturbance, a suspect pulled out a gun and struck the victim.

Police placed Edison on lockdown as officers investigated the shooting.

Trueba Vega said the suspect fled in a dark or a black-colored vehicle.

Detectives are canvassing the area to contact any witnesses and try to locate any video to see what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.