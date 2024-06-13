Shooting near Denham Springs park leaves 1 person hurt, police investigates

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — The Denham Springs Police Department is investigating a reported shooting on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson from the Denham Springs Police Department, officers responded to a reported shooting around 4 p.m. on Summers Street and Cross Street, near the PARDS L.M. Lockhart Park.

Police say one victim sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Their condition and identity are unknown at this time.

The Denham Springs Police Department is working on the case.

No further details were immediately available. Check back here for more updates.

This is an ongoing investigation.

