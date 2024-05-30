Shooting near Bellevue Middle School, 1 killed

BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people were shot near Bellevue Middle School, according to a Metro Nashville Police Department press conference. One later died due to his injuries.

Don Aaron of the Metro Nashville Police Department said that a fight broke out in the parking lot of Red Caboose Park near Bellevue Middle School. A weapon was produced and a 13-year-old boy was shot multiple times. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

His 16-year-old sister was also shot, though she was able to walk and receive aid from nearby firefighters. She is expected to survive her injuries.

Aaron added that witnesses provided information that led to the detention of a suspect. That suspect had apparently walked about a half-mile up the road. He said that the community is currently not in danger at this time.

Witnesses still at the scene will soon speak with homicide detectives as this investigation is ongoing.

A statement on the shooting from Nashville mayor Freddie O’Connell reads as follows:

“My heart breaks tonight for the families who experienced first hand the tragedy of gun violence in a park in Bellevue. I am grateful to first responders who immediately rendered aid as well as the Metro police officers who quickly apprehended a possible suspect. We are awaiting further details from the investigation”

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

