Shooting at mobile home park in unincorporated Springfield leaves one dead

A 33-year-old Springfield man died from at least one gunshot wound in a shooting at a mobile home park in the 1000 block of North Edmond in an unincorporated area of Springfield Saturday afternoon.

Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell in an email said the shooting could have been related to an earlier disturbance in the 600 block of North Wesley Street.

That is near the scene of the shooting.

The call came into the sheriff's office around 2:50 p.m. Saturday.

The victim was transported to HSHS St. John’s Hospital but was pronounced dead at approximately 3:21 p.m. The name of the victim has not been released as of Saturday night.

Witnesses were able to give sheriff's deputies the description of a vehicle at the scene. They were also able to provide a direction of travel.

The shooting remains under investigation.

