Mass shootings have become alarmingly common in American life, from the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas to the tragedy on Thursday at the Capital Gazette newspaper. The motivation for this most recent attack is still unclear, authorities say.

Watch TV shows, movies and more on Yahoo View.

About NBC Nightly News

Watch "NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt," providing reports and analysis of the day's most newsworthy national and international events. See More

Check out more stuff on Yahoo View