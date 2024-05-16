Update on shooting that left two dead

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Two people were shot Wednesday afternoon near the corner of North Avenue and 29 Road.

Grand Junction 911 dispatch got the call late Wednesday afternoon.

Witnesses at the scene told WesternSlopeNow the shooter was in a car when he fired on one man and then another. Both men were critically wounded, leaving clothing, sunglasses and a guitar case scattered across the scene.

Two ambulances transported the victims to the hospital but by evening, police confirmed to WesternSlopeNow that both men died at the hospital.

Names of the victims have not been released but another person at the scene from Homeward Bound told WesternSlopeNow one victim recently sought shelter there.

It’s not clear yet what firearm was involved or how many shots were fired.

One man remains in custody but no arrests have been made.

WesternSlopeNow will continue to follow this story.

