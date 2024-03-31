Shooting leaves man seriously injured, suspect fled scene

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — At 5:27 a.m. on Sunday, Mar. 31, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a reported shooting on the 1600 block of South Nevada Avenue, at a hotel. Police found a man there who had been shot and was suffering from life-threatening injuries.

A suspect fled the scene before officers arrived, and is not currently in custody. CSPD’s Assault Unit has taken over the investigation. CSPD says evidence indicates that the people involved in the shooting knew each other, and this was not a random act of violence.

If you have any information pertinent to this crime, please contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000, or if you wish to remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

