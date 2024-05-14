Shooting leaves 1 dead, prompts investigation in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A shooting call prompted a homicide investigation after leaving a 36-year-old dead, the Merced Police Department said.

Officers say they received multiple calls about a shooting in the 1700 block of Conestoga Drive in Merced at around 8 p.m. on Monday.

Police say an altercation took place between at least two people, which led to shots being fired. A 36-year-old was shot, and despite life-saving efforts by emergency medical personnel, the 36-year-old victim succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives and crime scene personnel responded to take over the investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Detective Arias at 209-769-3013.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com | KSEE24 and CBS47.