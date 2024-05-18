Shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt in Gastonia, GEMS says

Authorities in Gastonia are trying to figure out what led to a deadly shooting on Saturday afternoon.

Sources told Channel 9 that the shooting happened just after 3 p.m. on Dix Street off West Ashton Avenue.

This is the second deadly shooting that happened in the area on Saturday, the first involved an officer and unfolded just blocks away.

Gaston County Emergency Medical Services (GEMS) said one person died at the scene and another was seriously hurt.

Investigators have not released the cause of the shooting.

Details are limited at this time.

