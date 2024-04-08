Update: 3 dead in shooting at Las Vegas office building, sources say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three people are dead following a shooting Monday morning in a law office in a building near Red Rock resort in Summerlin, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahill.

Sources told 8 News Now Investigators, the shooter was a Las Vegas attorney who shot another attorney and a “woman he was romantically involved with.”

LVMPD investigates a shooting with multiple victims at an office building on W. Charleston Blvd. near Pavilion Center Dr. in Summerlin on April 8, 2024. (KLAS) (KLAS)

Police received a call of a shooting shortly after 10 a.m. inside a business in the 10800 block of Charleston Boulevard near Pavilion Center Drive. McMahill said the victims were a man and a woman found in the office building. The third person, the suspect, a man is also dead. There is no ongoing threat to the public.

“The suspect was not killed by police. We believe he took his own life.,” McMahill added.

McMahill said the investigation is only in the early stages and no motive has been established yet. He said there are still employees being evacuated from the building.

“As you can imagine we have a five or six-story building. We have people that are hunkered down following active shooter protocols. We’re going door by door and making sure everybody in there is OK and evacuating them,” McMahill said.

Witnesses and other employees are being taken to Red Rock Casino Resort where they are being provided with assistance and victim services.

Charleston was closed, in both directions, from Red Rock Drive past Pavilion Center Drive but reopened to traffic around 12:30 p.m. Police are asking the public to avoid the area due to the heavy police presence.

