Shooting that killed 3-year-old Athens boy likely gang related, police say

Investigators tell Channel 2 Action News that they now believe that the shooting that killed a 3-year-old Athens boy was gang-related.

One suspect is in custody, but police are still looking for two others.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden obtained new court documents that show one of the teen suspects charged in this case is also facing gun charges in a different case.

The shooting happened Friday night at an Athens mobile home park, killing 3-year-old Kyron Zarco. When Seiden stopped by the home Monday, he could see the bullet holes left behind from the shooting.

He also saw grieving members of the community who came out here to pay their respects.

“Man, I think it’s a damn tragedy,” one of the mourners said.

Police say the first call for help came in around 5:30 p.m. Friday.

When officers arrived, they found Kyron with a gunshot wound to his chest. A bullet also grazed his 9-year-old brother’s leg.

“He was just watching TV. His brother held him while he took his last breath,” mother Shanita Smith said. “That was my miracle baby. That was my COVID baby. He beat all of the odds, just for somebody to take him away from me in seconds.”

There is a GoFundMe that has been set up to help out the family.

