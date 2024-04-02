Shooting in Jacksonville results in one dead, one injured

Apr. 2—UPDATE: 11:55 a.m. Tuesday, April 2

The Jacksonville Police Department has reported a suspect in the Monday night shooting is in custody. The suspect is a 15-year-old juvenile who will be charged with murder. Due to the age of the suspect, a name is not being released.

The victims of the shooting have been identified. The deceased is Daniel V. Benitez, age 15, of Bullard. The second victim, who remains in critical condition at a local hospital was identified as Jesus V. Benitez, age 17, of Bullard.

Two individuals were wounded a shooting in Jacksonville Monday night, both of whom were transported to local hospitals. One died from the gunshot wound while the other remains in critical condition.

The Jacksonville Police Department reported receiving a call about 10:22 p.m. about a shooting in the 2000 block of S. Jackson Street. Police and Jacksonville Fire/EMS responded.

While the victims have been identified, according to the police department, the names are not yet being released due to the nature of the crime.

The Texas Rangers are assisting with the investigation at the request of the Jacksonville Police Department.

JPD requests anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Jacksonville Department Criminal Investigations Division at 903-586-2546.