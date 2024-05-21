Shooting investigation underway in NW Oklahoma City

UPDATE @ 2:27 P.M.

News 4’s Adria Goins reports that the Hope Community Center on NW 10th St. is currently on lockdown in response to the nearby shooting.

ORIGINAL STORY

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahoma City Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex near NW 10th Street and N Rockwell Avenue.

Shooting near NW 10th Street and N Rockwell Avenue. Photo courtesy KFOR.

All lanes of NW 10th St. have been closed between Rockwell and Anita Avenue due to the ongoing investigation.

News 4 has a crew headed to the scene and will provide updates as more information becomes available.

This is a developing story.

