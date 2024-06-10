Shooting investigation underway following party in Eufaula

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) — An investigation is underway after four people were shot at a party in Eufaula over the weekend, according to the Eufaula Police Department.

Police responded to shots fired during a small block party around the 900 block of Jackson Street on Saturday. Four people were treated at Medical Center Barbour for non-life-threatening injuries.

Eufaula police say it appears to be an isolated incident, but more information will be released as the investigation moves forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call the criminal investigations division at (334) 687-1200/ The anonymous tip line can be reached at (334) 687-7100.

