Shooting investigation uncovers animal issues at house in 'deplorable condition'

Jun. 13—SHARON — An investigation into a shooting Wednesday night has led police to a home with multiple dogs and chickens in what Sharon police called a "deplorable condition."

Police were alerted at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday that a gunshot victim had checked into a local hospital, Sharon police Chief Edward Stabile said.

The victim is believed to be in stable condition.

"The victim was less than cooperative with us regarding what happened," Stabile said.

The shooting investigation led police to a house at 137 Orchard St., Sharon. Police watched the house until they obtained a search warrant issued by District Judge Travis P. Martwinski.

Stabile did not reveal how the house was connected to the shooting.

When police entered the home around 9 a.m. Thursday, they discovered the house was in "deplorable condition," with four dogs and five chickens living in the house and animal excrement "everywhere."

At least one person is believed to occupy the house, Stabile said.

"The house was in a total state of disrepair," Stabile said.

Due to the house's condition and the multiple animals involved, the Sharon Code Enforcement Department responded to the scene. The Humane Society of Mercer County also responded, while the Sharon Fire Department helped provide some tools, Stabile said.

Humane Officer Courtney Ivan said the animals all seemed to be fed by their owner, but agreed that the house was in "horrendous" condition.

As of Thursday afternoon, two dogs were taken in by a neighbor, one dog was being held at the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter for the humane society, and the chickens were reportedly taken to a farm elsewhere in Mercer County.

The remaining dog is "incredibly aggressive," and the humane society's officers were contacting the ANNA Shelter in Erie for assistance, Ivan said.

The issue for the humane society and other animal organizations is that "everybody's full to the max," and the humane society in particular is still full after taking about two dozen animals from a house on North Water Avenue in Hermitage in February, Ivan said.

In the meantime, the humane society's officers are trying to obtain ownership of the animals, either by taking the owner to court or having the owner willingly relinquish control of the animals.

"People need to realize that just because they call us but aren't getting a call back immediately, doesn't mean we aren't handling it," Ivan said. "Because we're all volunteers and we're still full of animals."

The home at 137 Orchard St. is the same site where, in 2020, the humane society took about 154 animals from the previous owner, including cats, dogs, chickens, ducks, ferrets, pigs and other animals, Ivan said.

No charges were filed as of Thursday regarding the home or the shooting, which is still under investigation.

Stabile encouranged anyone with information on the shooting to call Mercer County 911's non-emergency number at 724-662-6110 and ask to speak with an officer.

