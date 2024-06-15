UPDATE: Suspect turns himself in after Mercer County hotel shooting leaves child, multiple adults injured

UPDATE: Saturday, June 15, 2024 @ 4 PM | PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – A shooting at the Days Inn property in Princeton left multiple adults and a 5-year-old injured. A suspect has since turned himself in.

Mercer County dispatch confirm Princeton Shooting

Police officers were on the scene at the Days Inn in Princeton where a domestic incident turned potentially fatal as two people began shooting at each other on Friday, June 15, 2024. The shooting resulted in three adults and a 5-year-old child being hospitalized for gunshot wounds.

One other adult received a grazing injury to the face but did not seek medical care.

Christopher Wilborn Jr. turned himself in on June 14th, 2024 and is currently awaiting arraignment. The second shooter, at this time, appears to have been acting in self-defense, according to investigators.

The cash-only bond for Wilborn Jr. is set at $1,000,000. He was charged with four counts of Wanton Endangerment and one count of Malicious Assault.

