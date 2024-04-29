Shooting into home injures woman, Burke County deputies say

A woman was hurt when someone shot into her home over the weekend, deputies said.

It happened Sunday morning in Burke County, south of Morganton. Sheriff’s deputies said someone shot five times into the mobile home, hitting her.

The woman was flown to the hospital, investigators said.

So far, deputies haven’t shared any suspect information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

