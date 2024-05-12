Shooting in Holy Cross area leaves three wounded

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Officers with the New Orleans Police Department are investigating a shooting that left three men wounded in the Holy Cross neighborhood on Saturday, May 11.

The NOPD reported three men were standing near a store in the 1000 block of Lizardi Street around 10:40 p.m. when an unknown person inside a car allegedly began shooting at them before leaving the scene.

NOPD officials said one man was taken to a hospital by EMS, and the two other men arrived at a hospital in a private car.

The NOPD did not release additional information.

