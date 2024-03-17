Shooting at Frayser apartment complex leaves man dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in Frayser Sunday afternoon, Memphis Police say.

According to reports, officers responded to the Corning Village Apartments at 1448 Briercrest Lane at 3 p.m. A man was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no suspect information available at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Memphis CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

