Shooting in Fayetteville near Methodist University leaves one dead

A shooting in Fayetteville near Methodist University early Saturday morning has left one person dead.

According to a release from the Fayetteville Police Department, officers responded at 3:11 a.m. to the 5300 block of Ramsey Street on reports of shots fired.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim of the shooting was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center by a personal vehicle, the release states.

The victim died at the hospital from his injuries.

The identity of the victim is being withheld until next of kin is notified, according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Arnett at 910-929-2565. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the Fayetteville/Cumberland County CrimeStoppers by calling 910-483-TIPS (8477); visiting fay-nccrimestoppers.org online; or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for mobile devices.

