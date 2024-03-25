A man died at local hospital Saturday night after being shot just east of City Hall in Newberry, according to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office.

Here's what we know:

When did the shooting happen?

Deputies responded to the report of a shooting at 10 p.m. Saturday.

Where did the shooting occur?

In the area of 100 NW 253rd St.

The report

According to the sheriff's office, deputies arrived on scene and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. They rendered medical aid until the man could be transported by Alachua County Fire Rescue to a local hospital, where he died.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the sheriff's office at 352-955-1818. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 352-372-7867 (STOP).

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Shooting death in Newberry under investigation