Man shot to death in Orange County neighborhood identified by deputies

Sheriff’s investigators say a man died after being shot Sunday night in Orange County.

Deputies responded to the shooting on 24th Street near Westmoreland Drive shortly before 10 p.m.

They said they arrived to find a man, in his 40s, who had been shot.

READ: City of Orlando, Orange County Election Supervisor to meet on Monday

He was taken to a hospital but did not survive.

On Monday, Orange County Sheriff’s Office identified that victim as 46-year-old George Samuels III.

Channel 9 watched as crime scene investigators collected evidence near the shooting scene early Monday.

READ: Trial begins Monday for man accused of strangling, killing pregnant stepmom

OCSO said while the case remained active, no details about possible suspects or a motive for the shooting were available.

Watch Eyewitness News and monitor WFTV.com for updates on this developing story.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.