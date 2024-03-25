Shooting at Community First! Village being investigated as homicide; shooters apprehended

Two people have been arrested after a middle-aged man died of multiple gunshot wounds at Community First! Village on Sunday night, in an incident being investigated as a homicide, the Travis County sheriff's office said in a news release.

After 9:30 p.m. Sunday, deputies received several 911 calls reporting a disturbance followed by shots fired at the affordable housing community, at 9301 Hog Eye Road in eastern Travis County. Upon arrival, authorities found a male victim in his 60s, the statement said. The sheriff's office did not provide any other identifying factors.

Deputies arrested two people in connection with the homicide after they fled the scene in a black GMC Yukon Denali. The sheriff's office did not specify whether any charges had been filed.

Officials have determined the incident was an isolated event, the statement said.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office declined to comment on the resident status of either the victim or shooters.

Community First! Village could not be reached for comment.

A development of Mobile Loaves and Fishes, Community First provides affordable housing for about 400 people who have experienced chronic homelessness, and offers a range of on-site services, including health care; mental and behavioral health services; and job and income opportunities, as previously reported by the American-Statesman. A year ago, the city approved a $35 million contract with Mobile Loaves and Fishes to build an additional 640 units, made up of a combination of microhomes, tiny townhomes and park model RV units.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Two arrested in homicide at Travis County affordable housing village