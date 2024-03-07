Shooting in Columbus' South Linden neighborhood leaves 19-year-old dead

Columbus police homicide detectives are investigating a shooting early Wednesday afternoon in South Linden that left a 19-year-old dead.

Police responded at 12:09 p.m. Wednesday to the 1100 block of East 18th Avenue on a report of a shooting. Officers arrived two minutes later and found 19-year-old Royce Gilbert, of Columbus' East Linden neighborhood, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Columbus fire medics transported Gilbert in critical condition to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, Downtown, where he died less than an hour later, according to Columbus 911 dispatchers.

Police provided no further information about the homicide case, including information on any possible suspects.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Columbus police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477). Detective J. Wood is the lead detective on the case, and is being assisted by Detective A. Hughes.

@ShahidMeighan

smeighan@dispatch.com

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus police investigating deadly shooting in South Linden