Shooting in Brunson, Hampton County follows deadly, unrelated Allendale County shootings

The HCSO is investigating a shooting in Brunson Monday afternoon that left one man seriously injured.

Sparked by a social media argument, the latest shooting in Hampton County has left one man seriously injured and follows deadly but unrelated shootings in neighboring Allendale County.

The Hampton County Sheriff's Office reported that around 6 p.m. on Monday, April 29, officers responded to a reported shooting in the town of Brunson. The shooting occurred near the town's largest water tower, in the area of Water Street and Grayson Street.

Upon arrival, deputies found one individual who had been shot. Hampton County Emergency Management Division Director Susanne Peeples said Tuesday that Hampton County EMS responded, and the shooting victim was flown to a regional trauma center.

Hampton County Sheriff Anthony Russell identified the victim only as a young adult male. He said he could not disclose the location of the hospital or the victim's identity while the investigation remained active and a suspect or suspects remained at large.

There is no word on the victim's condition, but Russell told The Hampton County Guardian Tuesday that investigators and victim advocates were currently at the hospital interviewing the victim.

When contacted by The Guardian around noon on Tuesday, Sheriff Russell said that he was at that moment in Brunson walking the streets and investigating the shooting.

"We are trying to sort this out right now so we can put some people in jail," Russell said. "I encourage citizens in this area; if you witnessed anything related to this shooting, give us a call and let us know."

At least one Brunson area resident indicated concerns for community safety, contacting The Guardian and stating that they were afraid to let their kids ride their bikes in the general neighborhood, knowing there could be a shooting suspect still at large.

Russell added that the shooting was unrelated to earlier, deadly shootings in Allendale County last week and over the weekend that left one officer and two juveniles injured and one juvenile dead, and added that this incident appeared to be sparked by a social media feud between at least two subjects.

"We confirm that this was an isolated incident, and there is no ongoing threat to public safety," the HCSO released on its Facebook page and public safety app Monday night. "Law enforcement personnel are currently seeking the identity of the suspects and continue to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.

"The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of our community," the release added. "We urge anyone with information regarding this incident to come forward. You can reach our anonymous tip line at 1-866-942-1120."

During the initial response and investigation, the HCSO kept citizens informed by using its new public safety mobile app.

The HCSO encouraged the public to go to the preferred app store, search for "Hampton County Sheriff SC," and download the app for immediate news alerts, information, and more in the Hampton County area.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: One seriously injured, flown to hospital, in Hampton County shooting