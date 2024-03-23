Shooting at Bay Shore party leaves 1 dead, 17-year-old wounded

A 19-year-old was killed when gunfire erupted at a party in Bay Shore, Long Island on Friday night, police confirmed Saturday.

Officers with the Suffolk County Police Department were called around 9 p.m. to 1320 Ackerson Blvd, where approximately 50 people had gathered for an outdoor bash, News12 Long Island reported.

When they arrived on the scene, authorities discovered two people suffering from gunshot wounds, one of whom was identified as Sean Mills. He was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead not long after the shooting.

The second victim, a 17-year-old girl, was also transported to a nearby hospital, though her wounds are not believed to be life-threatening, police said. Authorities did not provide her name nor further details regarding her condition.

As of Saturday morning, police had not announced any arrests in connection with the deadly violence. What unfolded in the moments leading up to the gunfire was also unclear.

Anyone with information in the case has been asked to call the Suffolk Police Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.