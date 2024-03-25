Shooting along Bishop Ford Freeways causes backups for drivers

DOLTON, Ill. — A shooting along the Bishop Ford Freeway caused backups for some drivers on Sunday night.

According to Illinois State Police, the shooting unfolded around 5:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-94, near 154th Street, in Dolton.

Troopers say one vehicle was hit by gunfire, but no injuries were reported.

The shooting caused delays for some drivers along I-94 after a portion of the freeway was closed while troopers investigated. All lanes have since reopened.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the shooting and authorities say an investigation is underway.

