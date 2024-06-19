Shooting in Allston under investigation

Police are investigating after they say shots were fired near an Allston intersection late Tuesday night.

Officers responding to a call for a shooting in the area of Harvard Avenue and Glenville Avenue just after 10:30 p.m. found spent shell casings, according to authorities.

At this time there are no reports of any injuries.

Yellow crime scene tape could be seen blocking off the street to traffic.

The scene remains active as crews continue their investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

