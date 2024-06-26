Two people were wounded when gunfire erupted outside an Adelanto gas station this week, authorities said.

The shooting took place shortly before midnight Monday at an ARCO station at the corner of Air Expressway and Highway 395, San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department officials said.

Deputies first responded to a 911 call reporting there were 20 people outside the businesses preparing to fight, according to a sheriff's department statement.

"Minutes later, the caller advised there had been a shooting," the statement said.

Two victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds and taken to hospitals for treatment. A description of the victims, as well as updates on their conditions, were not available.

No arrests had been made Wednesday, sheriff's officials said. No further details were released.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Victory Valley Station at (760) 552-6800. Tipsters may also provide information anonymously to the We-Tip hotline at (800) 782-7462.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Shooting at Adelanto gas station leaves two victims wounded