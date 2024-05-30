Shooters target kids walking on trail near Independence’s Rotary Park

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police were called to South Harvard Avenue near Rotary Park and Rock Creek Trail Sunday evening on a report of several shots fired at four children, including a 6-year-old.

At the very busy Rotary Park Wednesday, dozens of children were playing carefree in the splash pad. A 6-year-old boy was doing the same with teenage siblings and a girl, 17, Sunday evening for about an hour. According to a parent, around 8 p.m. they started walking down Rock Creek Trail back to their neighborhood. That’s when they encountered two young men in the woods.

“They didn’t know anybody, no words were exchanged, they just turned around and started shooting and chasing them. They got off that path and on a main road and just started knocking on doors trying to get some help,” Rose, mother of one of the teenage girls, said.

A neighbor reported hearing six shots before the children ran to her home seeking shelter.

“They were terrified asking for help, said somebody was shooting at them. One of the girls we thought was actually hit from her reaction. When she finally got to us she just dropped to the ground,” the woman said.

She called 911 and was brave enough to shout at the pair identified by the kids as the shooters as she said they nonchalantly walked down her street.

“I did feel like they needed to know that there are people around that can see you,” she said.

No one was struck by the bullets. The mother, who asked only to be identified as Rose, said all the children are traumatized. The 6-year-old has been having night terrors.

“Who is shooting at other kids? Its not okay, they need to be stopped. They seriously are going to hurt somebody or kill somebody and this is our community we need to protect it. This is our babies, this is our park this our neighborhood, it’s up to us,” she said.

Those feelings were shared by many parents FOX4 spoke with at the park Wednesday, who say they’ve had windows broken out and had children attacked, all by who they believe are the same suspects.

“Look at all these kids. We got a bunch of kids on our street and we just want it to be safe,” one mother of several kids playing at the park said.

Independence police did not respond to FOX4’s request Wednesday for details on the shooting or any update on the investigation.

