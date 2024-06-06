Shooter sentenced in fatal Kent road-rage murder

Marcus Bradley Williams has been sentenced to 38 years in prison for the 2021 road-rage killing of 41-year-old Jovan Satterwhite in Kent.

On Jan 7, 2021, Williams killed Satterwhite near 235th Place and 88th Avenue South after Satterwhite allegedly cut him off in traffic.

At trial Williams was found guilty of second-degree murder, two counts of drive-by shooting and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Marcus Bradley Williams mugshot (Courtesy: Washington State Department of Corrections)

Satterwhite was shot in the head while in his vehicle. After the shooting Williams fled.

He was later arrested after allegedly trying to strangle a man in Burien. At the time he was also facing charges in a drive-by shooting in Shoreline and awaiting trial on a fatal hit and run and a robbery.