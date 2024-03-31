Shooter on the loose following N 3rd Street incident

Mar. 31—The Richmond Police Department (RPD) has confirmed that a shooter is still at large after an incident on N 3rd Street in Richmond.

According to RPD Police Chief Rodney Richardson, officers responded to the area around 7:45PM and found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound in upper abdomen/chest area.

The victim was taken to the hospital for immediate treatment. However, the road was closed until about 10:30 p.m. so that police could investigate the scene and speak to witnesses.