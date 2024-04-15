Shooter in Columbus drug deal that left two teens dead gets 15 years in prison

One of the shooters in an April 2023 drug deal that went sideways, resulting in the death of two teenagers, admitted his guilt Monday.

Cayon Drake, 19, entered guilty pleas Monday to two counts of involuntary manslaughter for the April 18, 2023, shooting deaths of 16-year-old Jeremy Heglar and 19-year-old Antonie Moss Jr. on the city's East Side.

Franklin County Common Pleas Court Judge Mark Serrott ordered Drake to serve at least 15 years in prison and no more than 18 years.

As part of a plea deal, prosecutors agreed they would not oppose a motion for early release when Drake is eligible. Drake would have to serve at least nine years in prison before he can apply for early release.

Prosecutors said Drake and Moss agreed to meet Heglar and another person around 8:50 p.m. to do a drug deal on the night of the shooting. When Heglar and a 16-year-old female passenger arrived on the 2900 block of East 10th Avenue, Drake and Moss went around the back of the car and got into the back seat.

Columbus police said in court records that Moss and Drake both pulled guns and shot Heglar, who was able to return fire with a gun of his own. Heglar mortally wounded Moss and injured Drake, who was able to get out and run to the back of the car.

Police and prosecutors said Drake fired several more gunshots and then fled. The 16-year-old female was not hurt.

Moss died at the scene and Heglar died at an area hospital.

As part of a plea deal, charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, discharging a firearm over a roadway and improper handling of a firearm were dismissed.

