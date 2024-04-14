Shooter in car opens fire on another car in south Melbourne

MELBOURNE — A shooter or shooters riding in a car opened fire in broad daylight on another car in a south city neighborhood Saturday afternoon, police said.

No one was injured, but the incident was the latest in a spate of shootings to take place in Brevard County this past week, from Titusville to central Brevard County and Cocoa.

The shooting occurred Saturday afternoon — no specific time was given by Melbourne police — near Monroe and Gibbs streets in south Melbourne. Police said the occupants of one car traveling along Monroe opened fire on the second car. The second car did not return fire, said Lt. Ian Mitchell, spokesperson for the Melbourne Police Department.

"We do believe that this was an isolated incident and we, at this point, do not think that this is a threat to general public," Mitchell said. Police do not have a motive for the shooting or any suspects.

Officers talked to witnesses, and crime scene agents photographed and collected evidence, including several shell casings lying in the road. No description was given for the vehicle or the occupants.

"It's an ongoing investigation," Mitchell said.

