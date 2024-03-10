Shooter among 3 dead in Arkansas party shooting, police say

Three people were killed and several others injured in a shooting at a party in Arkansas early on Sunday, police said.

The shooter, who has not yet been publicly identified, was among the dead, the Jonesboro Police Department said. A man and woman, who police said were acquaintances of the shooter, were also killed.

Police haven't said what might have led to the private party shooting, which happened on Burke Avenue in Jonesboro.

Five people were also injured in the shooting, officials said. Police said three of the wounded victims had no known connection to the suspect, while one injured woman did know the suspect. Authorities did not specify whether the fifth injured victim knew the suspect. Officials also did not share how serious the victims' injuries were.

The Jonesboro Police Department has not publicly identified any of the victims.

Officers responded to the shooting scene shortly before 5 a.m. Authorities shut down traffic in the area and interviewed witnesses. Police said they believed there was no active threat to the community.

Jonesboro is about a two-hour drive northeast of Little Rock, Arkansas.

