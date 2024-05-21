‘I will shoot this school up’: Pinellas County teen sends mass shooting threats to teachers, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 13-year-old boy was arrested Monday after he send multiple mass shooting threats to teachers in Pinellas County, according to deputies.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said the boy was a student at Tyrone Middle School who used another student’s FOCUS account to send threats to several teachers.

Deputies said these threats were laced with profanities while saying, “I will shoot this school up

I got 5 glocks and ak-47.”

When detectives found the student, he admitted to sending the messages but said he was just joking.

The detectives, who didn’t share the teenager’s sense of humor, took him into custody on one count of written threats to kill or conduct a mass shooting and one count of aggravated stalking of a minor child.

The sheriff’s office said if you know of any threats to school safety, you can call 727-582-6200 or use the FortifyFL app to send information.

