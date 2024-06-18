Can you shoot off fireworks in Columbus? How Juneteenth, July 4 affect the rules

While we associate "the rocket's red glare" with the Fourth of July, did you know you can legally shoot off fireworks in Columbus and throughout other parts of Ohio during other holidays, including Juneteenth?

It hasn't always been that away. Up until 2021, it was technically illegal to shoot off fireworks in Ohio, even on the United State's birthday. That year, Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill allowing Ohioans to launch fireworks on a handful of holidays.

When can you legally shoot fireworks in Columbus?

Juneteenth from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

July 3, 4, and 5, and the weekends immediately before and after from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.)

Labor Day weekend from 4 p.m. to11 p.m.

Diwali from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

New Year’s Eve from 4 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

New Year’s Day from 12 a.m. to 1 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Chinese New Year from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Cinco de Mayo from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Memorial Day weekend from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Only residents over the age of 18 can launch fireworks, and they can't be launched while in possession of or under the influence of drugs or alcohol, along with a slew of other restrictions included in the law.

The law also includes a provision allowing local municipalities to ban fireworks launches. That means that even though they're legal statewide, they might not be legal where you live. Here's where you can and can't launch fireworks in and around Ohio's capital.

Where are you allowed to set off fireworks?

The city of Columbus allows firework sales and launches, but they have to be approved by the Division of Fire first.

Obetz residents can launch them on the same days as the state law provides, but on New Year's Day they can only be fired until 12:30 a.m.

Residents of Powell can launch fireworks on the days the state law listed, but they can't buy them in the city.

Reynoldsburg only allows fireworks on the 4th of July from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Upper Arlington fireworks can only be launched with a written permit from the fire chief.

Where can you not set off fireworks around Columbus?

Bad news, no firework launching in these areas unless you want a hefty fine and a criminal charge. Licensed fireworks exhibitors can still put on shows if they get approval from local authorities.

Bexley

Dublin

Gahanna

Grove City, but you're allowed to own them

Groveport, but you're allowed to own them

Hilliard, but you're allowed to own them

Worthington

Westerville, but you're allowed to own them

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Fireworks in Columbus: Juneteenth, July 4, Labor Day exceptions