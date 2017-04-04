How to Shoot a Great Dog Photo

Scroll through your Facebook feed and you’ll realize that almost everyone seems to love two things: cat videos and dog photos.

When it comes to directing felines, you’re on your own, but we can help you take stunning photos of anything that barks, thanks to a few simple tips from Derek Glas, a nationally recognized canine photographer, whose work ranges from portraits of Westminster-bound show dogs to moody magazine cover shoots.

Dogs don’t know whether they're being shot for Dogster magazine or your Instagram feed, he argues, so the trick is getting your pet focused on the camera—whether that includes an SLR, a point-and-shoot, or a smartphone.

After supplying us with some of his best images, Glas explained how he managed the dogs (and, at times, the owners, too). He also revealed the techniques, settings, and equipment he used to turn a great setup into a great photograph.

The Classic Dog Portrait

This charming Norwich Terrier is Glas’s very own best friend. And what a dog she is. Valley, aka Max-Well’s Valley Girl, won Best of Breed at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in 2012 with Glas as the owner-handler. The photographer took advantage of his 24/7 access to take a world-class portrait of a world-class show dog as a puppy.

The Dog: Even though she was a champion show dog in the making, Glas explains, Valley was just a puppy. An especially curious and energetic one at that. So before taking the shot, Glas gave Valley some play time. They used the green ball you can see in the foreground to play fetch, and afterward Valley was willing to chill for a few minutes. “You want her to be calm and relaxed,” he explains.

When the mood was right, Glas got down. Literally. Unlike most amateur photographers, he never aims his camera at the dog from on high. He works face-to-face with his subject, even when the pup sits only a few inches off the ground. “You want to get close to their level,” Glas says.

After he framed the shot, he made a noise he knew was bound to get the pup's attention, then he pressed the shutter. A moment later, Valley darted off to chase a squirrel, her personality-filled pose nothing more than a memory.

The Shot: The key to this picture, Glas says, was preparation. He recognized that the dappled late afternoon sunshine in his backyard provided perfect lighting for photography. “The light was warm, which is better for ‘fur tones,’” he jokes.

Though bright sunlight may be great for a walk, the unfiltered rays cast harsh shadows, which are problematic even for a pro photographer. That’s why Glas prefers to shoot in the hazy morning light, the so-called “golden hour” of late afternoon, or on overcast days when the light is perfectly uniform and flattering, a lot like you would find in a studio. “It’s like the sky is a giant soft box,” he says.

The less-than-bright conditions also allowed him to shoot with his Nikkor telephoto zoom at f/2.8, the lens's widest possible aperture, to get the “bokeh” effect that separates Valley from a blurred background. In terms of the composition, Glas framed the photo to put Valley off-center, which added visual interest to an otherwise simple shot.

The Dog-and-Person Pose

