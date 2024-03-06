Shomari Figures, Anthony Daniels set for a runoff in Democratic District 2 Primary race

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated with a statement from Shomari Figures on the runoff.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — District 2 Democratic congressional candidates Shomari Figures and Anthony Daniels are set for a runoff.

A runoff occurs in Alabama if and when a candidate cannot reach most of the votes, which happened in this case. The runoff includes the two candidates with the most votes.

Figures was the closest at 43.45% with 24,825 votes, and Daniels came in second at 22.36% with 12,774 votes.

“We are incredibly grateful to the people of District 2 for overwhelmingly supporting us today,” Figures said in a release. “When this district was drawn, we knew we had an opportunity to send experienced leadership to Washington so that the voices of those from Mobile to Montgomery and every county in between would finally be represented in Congress. Tonight, voters across the 2nd district seized that opportunity, and we owe this to each person who cast a ballot, volunteered, and supported our campaign.

“I want to acknowledge the other candidates in this race for the sacrifices they made over the course of their campaigns and the contributions they continue to make to our state. I commend their efforts and hope to earn their support over the next six weeks. We’re looking forward to the runoff, and we’re not going to change a thing. We’re going to continue knocking on doors, making calls, sending emails, and meeting voters across the District.”

All Alabama 2024 Primary Runoff Elections will take place on April 16.

The voter registration deadline is April 1. The last day to apply for an absentee ballot by mail is April 9, and the last day to apply for an absentee ballot in person is April 11.

April 15 is the last day for voters to hand deliver an absentee ballot, and absentee ballots return by mail must be received by noon on April 16.

Those who voted on the Republican Primary ballot will not be able to vote in the Democratic Runoff Election.

Those who did not vote in the primary election or voted a non-partisan ballot can vote in the Democratic Runoff Election.

