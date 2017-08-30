Shocking Video Shows Police Officer Pulling Gun On Motorcyclist

Shocking video showed a police officer pulling out a gun on a motorcyclist during a traffic stop. An officer is pictured on Dec. 3, 2014 in New York City.

King County Sheriff’s department will reportedly place one of its deputies on administrative leave Tuesday after footage showed him pulling a gun out on a motorcyclist during a traffic stop.

Motorcyclist Alex Randall recorded footage of a deputy in plain clothes confronting him during an Aug. 16 traffic stop in Washington, NBC-affiliate KING 5 reported Tuesday. He uploaded the video to YouTube after the incident.





"This video shows the boldness of the King County Sheriffs Deputies and lack of fear of repercussions in threatening and intimidating an unarmed citizen with excessive use of force," Randall wrote on YouTube.

The video showed Randall sedentary behind several vehicles at a traffic light. As Randall waited, the detective accosted Randall with his gun drawn.

"How are you doing," the deputy shouted.

Randall asked the deputy what he was doing.

"What do you mean what am I doing?" the detective replied. "You’re f—ing driving reckless. Give me your driver’s license or I’m going to knock you off this bike."

Randall was unarmed, he explained. The officer pointed the gun at Randall who pulled over to the side of the road. The deputy requested to see his identification. He explained to the officer that the gun made him nervous.

After an exchange, the deputy reached into Randall’s pants pocket and took out his wallet and retrieved his identification.

"I’m sorry. You have a gun drawn on me, so I’m a little panicked," Randall said.

"You’re right because I’m the police," the deputy said. "That’s right. When you’re driving and you’re going to place people at risk at 100 miles an hour plus on the God dang roadway."

After the deputy inspected Randall’s identification, he placed his gun back into the holster. He identified himself as a deputy with the King’s County Sheriff’s office and informed Randall that he could be apprehended for reckless operation of a vehicle.

At the end of the video, Randall denied the deputy’s claim. He stated that he did not travel at 100 miles per hour and that the deputy’s accusation was a "fabrication and an exaggeration."

King County Sheriff John Urquhart viewed the footage Monday. Based on what he saw, he said the deputy’s use of force likely violated the department’s policy.

Urquhart said he didn’t want the deputy active until officials investigated the incident. He took to Facebook and explained that the incident shouldn’t have occurred as it did. He said he was "deeply disturbed with the conduct and tactics that were recorded" and ordered the deputy’s leave of absence.





"I have ordered the detective be placed on administrative leave as of Tuesday morning pending a full investigation of the facts," he wrote. "Drawing your weapon on someone when investigating a misdemeanor traffic offense is not routine. All of these issues will be covered in a full investigation. In the meantime, the detective involved will not be working with the public."

